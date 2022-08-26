News bulletin, 26.08.22

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Greek main bulletin. Source: SBS / Greek main bulletin

Listen to the main bulletin from the Greek Program on Friday 26/8/22.

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government