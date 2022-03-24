News Flash: Thursday 24.3.22

News Flash: Thursday 24.3.22Play03:39Ειδήσεις σε 2 λεπτά Source: SBS GreekGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.71MB) News Flash: Thursday 24.3.22LISTEN TOΕιδήσεις σε 2 λεπτά: Πέμπτη 24.3.22SBS Greek24/03/202203:39PlayShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government