News in Greek - Friday 24.12.21

Main News Headlines
- Over 9 thousand new cases for the first time in Australia.
- 3rd doses of Covid vaccines brought forward to 4 months.
- WA records 5 new cases.
- Sudden flight cancellations cancel out Christmas plans for thousands of travelers.
- In Greece 6,667 new infections, while 71 patients lost their lives. Mandatory use of the mask indoors and outdoors returns. All Christmas events are canceled.
- In the USA: The FDA approved the Merck antiviral pill for the treatment of Covid-19.
- New shipwreck in Antikythera with at least four dead migrants.
- Police research an orphanage in Athens for sexual abuse of children.
- Man death after light plan crash in QLD.
- A 52-year-old Greek Australian was found murdered in a garbage dump in Adelaide.
- Western Australia will have a very hot Christmas.
This podcast is in Greek.