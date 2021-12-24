News in Greek - Friday 24.12.21

Main News Headlines





Over 9 thousand new cases for the first time in Australia.

3rd doses of Covid vaccines brought forward to 4 months.

WA records 5 new cases.

Sudden flight cancellations cancel out Christmas plans for thousands of travelers.

In Greece 6,667 new infections, while 71 patients lost their lives. Mandatory use of the mask indoors and outdoors returns. All Christmas events are canceled.

In the USA: The FDA approved the Merck antiviral pill for the treatment of Covid-19.

New shipwreck in Antikythera with at least four dead migrants.

Police research an orphanage in Athens for sexual abuse of children.

Man death after light plan crash in QLD.

A 52-year-old Greek Australian was found murdered in a garbage dump in Adelaide.