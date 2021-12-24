News in Greek - Friday 24.12.21

News in Greek.

News in Greek. Source: SBS Radio

The main news bulletin of Christmas Eve, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international arena.

Main News Headlines

  • Over 9 thousand new cases for the first time in Australia.
  • 3rd doses of Covid vaccines brought forward to 4 months.
  • WA records 5 new cases.
  • Sudden flight cancellations cancel out Christmas plans for thousands of travelers.
  • In Greece 6,667 new infections, while 71 patients lost their lives. Mandatory use of the mask indoors and outdoors returns. All Christmas events are canceled.
  • In the USA: The FDA approved the Merck antiviral pill for the treatment of Covid-19.
  • New shipwreck in Antikythera with at least four dead migrants.
  • Police research an orphanage in Athens for sexual abuse of children.
  • Man death after light plan crash in QLD.
  • A 52-year-old Greek Australian was found murdered in a garbage dump in Adelaide.
  • Western Australia will have a very hot Christmas.
This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

COVID-19 Update: COVID-19 booster dose interval cut to four months

Greek News Flash - Friday 24.12.21

Μέχρι τα μέσα Ιανουαρίου εκτιμάται να επικρατήσει η Όμικρον στην Ελλάδα

