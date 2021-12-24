Greek News Flash - Friday 24.12.21

The news in headlines





Another day with more than 8,500 thousand cases in Australia.

At 4 months the 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine from January 4. End of the same month it will be given 3 months from the 2nd dose.

Sudden flight cancellations cancel out Christmas plans for thousands of travelers.

NSW records 5,612 new COVID cases and one death.

Victoria 2,095 new cases and 8 dead.

In Queensland the new incidents jumped to 589.

TheACT reports 102 new cases. Tasmania 27.

In Greece 6,667 new infections, while 71 patients lost their lives. Mandatory use of the mask indoors and outdoors returns. All Christmas events are canceled. Double mask in public transport.

Cyprus: One death and 978 new cases.

In the USA: The FDA approved the Merck antiviral pill for the treatment of Covid-19.

In Antikythera, a new shipwreck with at least four dead migrants - 90 people were found on the rocky islet that ran aground on the sailing boat they were aboard.

Search in an orphanage in Athens for sexual abuse of children, minor boys.

Another 12-year-old victim of the tragedy at Hilkrest School in Tasmania is being buried today.

52-year-old Greek Australian found murdered among garbage in Adelaide.

China is sending police and riot gear to the Solomon Islands, where Australian aid is already available.

A small plane carrying two people crashed on a beach north of Mackay in Queensland, leaving one seriously injured.

Julian Assange's lawyers are appealing against his extradition to the United States.

An American strangled his neighbor's kangaroo to death, because earlier the animal attacked and injured his wife.