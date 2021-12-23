Greek News Flash - Thursday 23.12.21

** Shock number - 5,715 new cases of covid- 19 in NSW and one death.





** The total number of cases increased by 157% in one week in the state.





** Over 2000 new incidents in Victoria, which also recorded 10 deaths.





** Victoria invests 31 million in strengthening vaccination centers - indoor masks are mandatory again.





** Queensland reports 369 new cases - About 123 of Omicron variant.





** The ACT recorded 85 new cases.





** 26 in Tasmania.





** Labour leader requests booster shots to be given faster.





** No country can deal with the pandemic with booster vaccines, the WHO warns.





** The whole of Greece had fewer cases of coronavirus from NSW with 5,641 daily cases and 69 dead.





** Cyprus / Covid19: 65 years old dead and 883 new cases.





** UK sets COVID-19 daily record, exceeds 100,000 for the first time





** In the US the FDA approved Pfizer Pill for Covid for Emergency Use - It is the first coronavirus treatment that can be given to patients at home.





** Up to 45% lower risk of hospitalization from Omicron Mutation according to new research





** US intelligence says $ 100 billion stolen from COVID-19 aid funds.





** Deadly shipwreck with immigrants in Folegandros.





** Turkish pilots will be trained in the French-made Rafale aircraft of Qatar, the exact same jets that Greece has acquired.





** Averof Neophytou officially announced his candidacy for the Presidential elections ’23 in the Republic of Cyprus.





** Marble statue almost one meter high dating back to imperial times found in Veroia, Greece.





** All front-line police officers in Victoria will be equipped with a teaser.





** Man dead after knife attack in Sydney.





** Zane Mellor, one of the 6 victims of the inflatable castle in Tasmania, was buried a week after the tragedy. Two other children who are being treated came out of the intensive care unit today.





** The "oldest woman in the world" died in China at the age of 135!





** Warning for severe storms on the Central coast of NSW.





** Antetokunbo, Sakkari and national men's polo team were awarded as top athletes of the year in Greece.



