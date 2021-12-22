News in Greek - Wednesday 22.12.21

News in Greek - Wednesday 22.12.21Play13:27News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.19MB) The main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.This podcast is available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑTwo-phase plan in Greece to contain the Omicron variantCOVID-19 Update: National cabinet to discuss vaccine booster timing, mask mandatesGreek News Flash - Wednesday 22.12.21ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23