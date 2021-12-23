News in Greek - Thursday 23.12.21

Main news titles





Shock number - About 8,700 cases of Covid 19 in one day in Australia ,11 people dead.

Most cases in NSW which had over 5700 and Victoria with 2005.

Masks are mandatory again indoors in both states.

Up to $ 1,000 fine for those who do not wear masks in Victoria.

The whole of Greece had fewer cases of coronavirus than NSW with 5,641 incidents and 69 deaths.

Up to 45% lower risk of hospitalization from Omicron Mutation according to new research.

The judge ordered the former managers of the St Basil's aged care home in Melbourne to testify.

Zane Mellor, one of the 6 victims of the inflatable castle in Tasmania, was buried a week after the tragedy. Two other children who are being treated came out of the intensive care unit today.