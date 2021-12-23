News in Greek - Thursday 23.12.21

Main news titles
- Shock number - About 8,700 cases of Covid 19 in one day in Australia ,11 people dead.
- Most cases in NSW which had over 5700 and Victoria with 2005.
- Masks are mandatory again indoors in both states.
- Up to $ 1,000 fine for those who do not wear masks in Victoria.
- The whole of Greece had fewer cases of coronavirus than NSW with 5,641 incidents and 69 deaths.
- Up to 45% lower risk of hospitalization from Omicron Mutation according to new research.
- The judge ordered the former managers of the St Basil's aged care home in Melbourne to testify.
- Zane Mellor, one of the 6 victims of the inflatable castle in Tasmania, was buried a week after the tragedy. Two other children who are being treated came out of the intensive care unit today.
- The "oldest woman in the world" died in China at the age of 135.
