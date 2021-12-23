News in Greek - Thursday 23.12.21

News in Greek.

News in Greek.

The detailed bulletin with the main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international arena.

Main news titles

  • Shock number - About 8,700 cases of Covid 19 in one day in Australia ,11 people dead.
  • Most cases in NSW which had over 5700 and Victoria with 2005.
  • Masks are mandatory again indoors in both states.
  • Up to $ 1,000 fine for those who do not wear masks in Victoria.
  • The whole of Greece had fewer cases of coronavirus than NSW with 5,641 incidents and 69 deaths.
  • Up to 45% lower risk of hospitalization from Omicron Mutation according to new research.
  • The judge ordered the former managers of the St Basil's aged care home in Melbourne to testify.
  • Zane Mellor, one of the 6 victims of the inflatable castle in Tasmania, was buried a week after the tragedy. Two other children who are being treated came out of the intensive care unit today.
  • The "oldest woman in the world" died in China at the age of 135.
This podcast is in Greek.
