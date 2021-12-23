St Basil's former bosses ordered to give evidence

St Basil's former bosses ordered to give evidencePlay04:02Coroner's Court of Victoria. Kon Kontis and Vicky Kos. Source: AAP Image/Con ChronisGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.41MB) The operators of Melbourne's COVID-19-ravaged St Basil's nursing home will have to give evidence to an inquest despite their argument it could incriminate them.LISTEN TOΠοια κρίσιμα ερωτήματα θα πρέπει να απαντήσουν οι Κόντης και Κος;SBS Greek23/12/202104:02PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΕίναι οριστικό: Θα καταθέσουν οι πρώην διοικητές του ελληνικού γηροκομείου της «Βασιλειάδας»ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΕίναι οριστικό: Θα καταθέσουν οι πρώην διοικητές του ελληνικού γηροκομείου της «Βασιλειάδας»ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23