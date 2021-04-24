News in Greek - Saturday 24.4.21

News in Greek - Saturday 24.4.21Play13:29 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.01MB) The main news of the day, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.This podcast is only available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΕιδήσεις στα Ελληνικά - Παρασκευή 23.4.21Σάρωσε τον κορυφαίο Αυστραλό ο ΤσιτσιπάςΆνδρας στη Μελβούρνη θετικός σε COVID-19O Μπάιντεν αναμένεται να αναγνωρίσει τη γενοκτονία των Αρμενίων1821-2021: «Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι»- το έργο ζωής του Διονυσίου ΣολωμούYou can now sit the Learner Permit test online if you live in VictoriaShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23