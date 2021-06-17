News in Greek - Thursday 17.6.21

News in Greek - Thursday 17.6.21Play11:35 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.58MB) Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek.This podcast is only available in Greek.ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΕπίδομα έως και $1680 για τους χειρότερα πληγέντες στη ΒικτώριαLabor reform bills passes Greek ParliamentWhich employees won't get the 2.5% salary increase?Ιστορική συνάντηση Μπάϊντεν -Πούτιν στη ΓενεύηShareLatest podcast episodes'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyerBeef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-ΚίναςΠώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία