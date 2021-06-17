News in Greek - Thursday 17.6.21

Greek News

Source: Getty Images/janrysavy

Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek.

This podcast is only available in Greek.
ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Επίδομα έως και $1680 για τους χειρότερα πληγέντες στη Βικτώρια

Labor reform bills passes Greek Parliament

Which employees won't get the 2.5% salary increase?

Ιστορική συνάντηση Μπάϊντεν -Πούτιν στη Γενεύη

