News in Greek - Wednesday 19.1.22

Main bulletin of the day with news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.

This podcast is available in Greek.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

COVID-19 Update: Visa fee refund offered to entice students, holidaymakers amid worker shortage

Greek News Flash - Wednesday 19.1.22

Για δολοφονία της 9χρονης που είχε εξαφανιστεί στη ΝΝΟ κατηγορείται άνδρας

Στη "μάχη"ρίχνεται η Σάκκαρη - Ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον και στα διπλά