News in Greek - Wednesday 19.1.22

News in Greek.

News in Greek. Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Main bulletin of the day with news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.

This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

COVID-19 Update: Visa fee refund offered to entice students, holidaymakers amid worker shortage

Greek News Flash - Wednesday 19.1.22

Για δολοφονία της 9χρονης που είχε εξαφανιστεί στη ΝΝΟ κατηγορείται άνδρας

Στη "μάχη"ρίχνεται η Σάκκαρη - Ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον και στα διπλά

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23