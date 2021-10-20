News in Greek - Wednesday 20.10.21

Greek News

Main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.

This podcast is in Greek.
Κορυφώνεται η αγωνία για την 4χρονη που εξαφανίστηκε στη Δυτική Αυστραλία

Εντείνονται οι διπλωματικές πιέσεις προς την Τουρκία

Cyprus Community of Melbourne President resigns

COVID-19 update: Over 70 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

