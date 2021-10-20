News in Greek - Wednesday 20.10.21

News in Greek - Wednesday 20.10.21Play12:37 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.33MB) Main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΚορυφώνεται η αγωνία για την 4χρονη που εξαφανίστηκε στη Δυτική ΑυστραλίαΕντείνονται οι διπλωματικές πιέσεις προς την ΤουρκίαCyprus Community of Melbourne President resignsCOVID-19 update: Over 70 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over are fully vaccinatedShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23