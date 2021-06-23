News in Greek - Wednesday 23.6.21

News in Greek - Wednesday 23.6.21Play12:15 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.13MB) Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek.This podcast is available in Greek.ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΚλείνουν τα σύνορα της Κουινσλάνδης για 7 δήμους του ΣύδνεϋΜπράντον Λούπος: O Ελληνικής καταγωγής πρωταθλητής που πάει για το "χρυσό" στους Ολυμπιακούς αγώνες του ΤόκιοΜandatory masks extended for seven days in NSWShareLatest podcast episodes'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyerBeef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-ΚίναςΠώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία