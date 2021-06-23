News in Greek - Wednesday 23.6.21

Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek.

This podcast is available in Greek.
Κλείνουν τα σύνορα της Κουινσλάνδης για 7 δήμους του Σύδνεϋ

Μπράντον Λούπος: O Ελληνικής καταγωγής πρωταθλητής που πάει για το "χρυσό" στους Ολυμπιακούς αγώνες του Τόκιο

Μandatory masks extended for seven days in NSW

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία