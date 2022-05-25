News in Greek: Wednesday 25.5.2022

News in Greek: Wednesday 25.5.2022Play12:52News in Greek: Wednesday 25.5.2022 Source: SBS GreekGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.78MB) The latest news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and across the world.LISTEN TOΔελτίο Ειδήσεων: Τετάρτη 25.5.2022SBS Greek25/05/202212:52PlayPress Play on the main photo and listen the News Bulletin (in Greek) ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government