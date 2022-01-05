News in Greek - Wednesday 5.1.22

News in Greek - Wednesday 5.1.22Play10:48News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.88MB) The detailed bulletin of the day, with the main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international arena.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑNews Flash - Wednesday 5.1.22Archbishop Makarios test positive on COVID-19COVID-19 Update: Cases rise across Australia as national cabinet mulls rapid test planΠροσπάθειες για πάταξη της αισχροκέρδειας από την πώληση rapid testΈντονες αντιδράσεις για την ιατρική εξαίρεση του ΤζόκοβιτςShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23