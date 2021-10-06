News in Greek - Wednesday 6.10.21

News in Greek - Wednesday 6.10.21Play12:11 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.79MB) Main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΤο δάνειο για αγορά σπιτιού στην Αυστραλία μόλις έγινε δυσκολότεροCOVID-19 update: Victoria to roll out rapid antigen testsNations start to open up as vaccination numbers increaseΗ SBS ζητά τη γνώμη σου για την αξιολόγηση γλωσσικών υπηρεσιώνShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23