Thousands dead and thousands missing in New Zealand

A house surrounded by floodwater in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand

A house surrounded by floodwater in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Thousands are missing in New Zealand after cyclone Gabrielle, while the dead are, so far, nine.

Cyclone Gabrielle has passed but the devastation it has caused are here to stay, and the number of victims is rising. So far nine people, including a 2-year-old child, have lost their lives in New Zealand.

Hundreds of communities remain cut off on the North Island. They face interruptions in electricity and communications - which makes it even more difficult to track down missing persons and rescue people.

Police go door to door in efforts to track down people who haven't contacted their family for days, as the leader of Andrew Coster police:

[["We have had roughly 4,500 people reported uncontactable. And look, there is always the possibility that we will find more people who have suffered in this situation.”]]

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke of “the worst natural disaster” in recent decades in New Zealand and warned that the casualty toll is likely to increase,

For more details listen to the audio accompanying the article.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

rafa 2.jpg

Traditional loukoumades with honey and walnuts

There are an estimated 2,500 feral horses in Victoria's eastern alps

Wild horses cause road accidents in Queensland

Hellenic Museum: Who Are You?: Athens, Aotearoa & the Art of Marian Maguire

Ancient Greece, colonial Britain and Māori culture at Melbourne's Hellenic Museum

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Πέμπτη 16.02.2023