An informal investigation by Sky News in the English city of Birmingham has found nitrous oxide, which is also known as laughing gas, can be bought as easily as groceries in local shops.
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter for addicts
Χρησιμοποιημένα δοχεία οξειδίου του αζώτου απορρίπτονται στο δρόμο μετά από πάρτι στο Κάρντιφ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
A growing number of British doctors say they’re concerned by the volume of patients they see being damaged by nitrous oxide which is also known as laughing gas.
