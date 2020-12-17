Northern Beaches on alert after spike in new cases of COVID-19

Authorities are keeping a close watch on the Northern Beaches area, after recording more than 12 new cases earlier today.

Sydney has reached 17 cases  in a sudden spike of infections. 

The day began with 3 new infections but a few hours later more cases were identified. 

Authorities call on residents of the Northern Beaches area to stay at home and limit their movements. 

The first cases today were a woman working at a retirement village, her partner and a man working as a band member. All three are located in the Northern Beaches area. 

  • Sydney recorded 17 cases of coronavirus in 48 hours
  • Most are in the Northern Beaches area.
  • Authorities are trying to locate the source of the infections.
Yesterday's infections were a staff member at Sydney airport and two close contacts at Northern Beaches.
So far Sydney has recorded a total of 17 cases within two days. The morning saw people in Northern Beaches forming lines to get tested, while three pop-up clinics opened up today in the area.
So far the source of the infection is unknown but the results from genomic sequencing are expected today. 

