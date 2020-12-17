Northern Beaches on alert after spike in new cases of COVID-19

Sydney has reached 17 cases in a sudden spike of infections.
The day began with 3 new infections but a few hours later more cases were identified.
Authorities call on residents of the Northern Beaches area to stay at home and limit their movements.
The first cases today were a woman working at a retirement village, her partner and a man working as a band member. All three are located in the Northern Beaches area.
- Sydney recorded 17 cases of coronavirus in 48 hours
- Most are in the Northern Beaches area.
- Authorities are trying to locate the source of the infections.
Yesterday's infections were a staff member at Sydney airport and two close contacts at Northern Beaches.
So far Sydney has recorded a total of 17 cases within two days. The morning saw people in Northern Beaches forming lines to get tested, while three pop-up clinics opened up today in the area.
So far the source of the infection is unknown but the results from genomic sequencing are expected today.