Northern Beaches on alert after spike in new cases of COVID-19

Sydney has reached 17 cases in a sudden spike of infections.





The day began with 3 new infections but a few hours later more cases were identified.





Authorities call on residents of the Northern Beaches area to stay at home and limit their movements.





The first cases today were a woman working at a retirement village, her partner and a man working as a band member. All three are located in the Northern Beaches area.





Sydney recorded 17 cases of coronavirus in 48 hours

Most are in the Northern Beaches area.

Authorities are trying to locate the source of the infections.

Yesterday's infections were a staff member at Sydney airport and two close contacts at Northern Beaches.

So far Sydney has recorded a total of 17 cases within two days. The morning saw people in Northern Beaches forming lines to get tested, while three pop-up clinics opened up today in the area.