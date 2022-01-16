Novak Djokovic loses case to overturn visa cancellation

Novak Djokovic loses case to overturn visa cancellationPlay03:07Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Source: Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP, FileGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.72MB) The Minister for Immigration cancelled Djokovic's visa on Friday as he believed his presence in Australia could spark "anti-vaccine" sentiment and "civil unrest."LISTEN TOΈχασε ο Τζόκοβιτς, υπέρ του υπουργού το δικαστήριοSBS Greek16/01/202203:07PlayShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23