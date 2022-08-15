October 1940: Yiannis Ritsos

Students from the Greek Community of Melbourne's language school, Maria and Vasilis.

Students from the Greek Community of Melbourne's language school, Maria and Vasilis. Source: Vicky Lambropoulou

Students from the Greek Community of Melbourne's language schools are reading poems and a part of a theatre play as part of the SBS Greek podcast series "Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone" and on the 80th anniversary of the 28th October 1940.

"Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone". Every Wednesday on SBS Greek Radio.
"Students and Children Perform Roles in Front of a Microphone". Every Wednesday on SBS Greek Radio. Source: SBS Greek
