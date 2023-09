A delicious and hearty dish, for your family or for the table of your guests, is octopus stew.

Octopus stew

Ingredients you will need:

1 large octopus about 2 kg





2 tablespoons of vinegar





1 cup of red wine





2 large onions chopped





2 cloves of garlic





1/4 cup olive oil





1 can of canned tomatoes





1 cup tomato paste





4 bay leaves





5 grains of allspice





1 sprig of fresh oregano





Salt





Pepper