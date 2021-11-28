Omicron COVID-19 variant arrives in Australia and in Sydney, good news from South Africa

A passenger plane prepares to land at Sydney Airport,

A passenger plane prepares to land at Sydney Airport, Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Genomic testing has confirmed two overseas travellers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa have been infected with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

LISTEN TO
Έφτασε η Όμικρον στην Αυστραλία: Ποια είναι τα καλά νέα;

28/11/202105:52
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Η Αυστραλία κλείνει τα σύνορα σε εννέα Αφρικανικές χώρες

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23