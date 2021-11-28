Omicron COVID-19 variant arrives in Australia and in Sydney, good news from South Africa

Omicron COVID-19 variant arrives in Australia and in Sydney, good news from South AfricaPlay05:52A passenger plane prepares to land at Sydney Airport, Source: AAP Image/Mick TsikasGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.76MB) Genomic testing has confirmed two overseas travellers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa have been infected with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.LISTEN TOΈφτασε η Όμικρον στην Αυστραλία: Ποια είναι τα καλά νέα;SBS Greek28/11/202105:52PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΗ Αυστραλία κλείνει τα σύνορα σε εννέα Αφρικανικές χώρεςShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23