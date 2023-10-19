President Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rage

A split image. On the left is a woman crying as she holds her child in a hospital waiting room. In the middle is a damaged building and burnt-out cars. On the right is people protesting, some are holding flags.

Η έκρηξη στο αραβικό νοσοκομείο al-Ahli της Γάζας προκάλεσε διαμαρτυρίες σε ορισμένα μέρη της Μέσης Ανατολής. Source: Getty

United States President Joe Biden has wrapped up a brief visit to Israel, where he backed the Israeli Defence Force's account of a hospital blast that's believed to have killed hundreds of people. And a second repatriation flight carrying Australians from Israel has touched down in Sydney.

United States President Joe Biden is backing the Israeli Defence Force's account of an explosion that's reported to have killed hundreds of Palestinians at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City.

Mr Biden has wrapped up a brief visit to the country, where he met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli officials blame the explosion on a misfired rocket launched by Islamic Jihad - the second largest militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas.

While Palestinian health officials say it was caused by an Israeli air strike.
