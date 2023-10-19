President Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rage

United States President Joe Biden is backing the Israeli Defence Force's account of an explosion that's reported to have killed hundreds of Palestinians at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City.
Mr Biden has wrapped up a brief visit to the country, where he met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli officials blame the explosion on a misfired rocket launched by Islamic Jihad - the second largest militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas.
While Palestinian health officials say it was caused by an Israeli air strike.