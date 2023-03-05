One of the victims of the train tragedy in Tempe had relatives in Perth

Kyprianos.jpg

Ο άτυχος Κυπριανός Παπαϊωάννου έχασε τη ζωή του στο δυστύχημα των Τεμπών Credit: Twitter/Arvaniti Olga

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The mourning for the Tempe rail tragedy reaches as far away as Australia, as one of the victims had relatives in Perth.

KEY POINTS
  • The greek community of Perth is shocked
  • Tomorrow Monday the funeral of the 23-year-old
  • He was returning to base after a vacation
This is a period of mourning with the postponement of many planned events for the greek community of Perth, due to the railway tragedy in Tempe.

A tragedy that is keenly experienced by the Cypriot expatriate community since one of the three Cypriot victims, has close family ties to a well-known fellow Cypriot in Perth.

According to information from SBS Greek, the unfortunate 23-year-old student Kyprianos Papaioannou is a close relative of a well-known community member of the Cypriot community.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Sunday News Bulletin 05.03.23

Bundaberg.jpg

The Bundaberg and Fraser Cost among the most attractive areas to live

RAFA.jpg

Paximadia with anise for the fasting period

vivianne nikou.png

Child safety at the heart of Alphington Grammar objections