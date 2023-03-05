One of the victims of the train tragedy in Tempe had relatives in Perth

KEY POINTS The greek community of Perth is shocked

Tomorrow Monday the funeral of the 23-year-old

He was returning to base after a vacation

This is a period of mourning with the postponement of many planned events for the greek community of Perth, due to the railway tragedy in Tempe.





A tragedy that is keenly experienced by the Cypriot expatriate community since one of the three Cypriot victims, has close family ties to a well-known fellow Cypriot in Perth.



