Online lecture: Art and crisis in the streets of Athens

An online lecture will be presented today at 7 pm by Johnny Karanicolas, from the University of Adelaide, as part of the Greek History and Culture Seminars, offered by the Greek Community of Melbourne.





The subject of the lecture is art and the crisis in the streets of Athens.





In the lecture, Dr. Karanikolas will try to outline will outline the complex composition of the alternative art scene which has developed in Athens, Greece throughout a time of crisis.





Speaking on the Greek Program of SBS Radio, Dr. Karanikolas referred to the need for artists to express their art in the city streets.





"What matters in the crisis is that the artists have escaped from the big art spaces and are now working in the city, on the street. During the crisis, many artists have used the streets to present their art," he said.





Dr. Karanikolas currently works as a tutor at Adelaide University teaching across the disciplines of Anthropology, International Development and Criminology.





He also is a professional musician and artist.



