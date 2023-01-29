Panitolikos alive in the "hunt" for the play of

Panaitolikos-1-768x461.jpg

Έξι βαθμούς μακριά από την προνομιούχα θέση που οδηγεί στα πλέι οφ βρίσκεται ο Παναιτωλικός Credit: Getty Images

Panitolikos remained alive in the hunt for the sixth place leading to the playoffs of the greek Super League.

KEY POINTS
  • Panitolikos got the victory in Volos
  • Atromitos "stole" the victory from PAS
  • Victory in the Cyprus derby for AEK Athens
The dream of entering the top six leading to the playoffs of the championship, remained alive for Panetolikos, who defeated Volos away, for the 20th round of greek Super League.

In a game that had everything, beautiful goals and missed penalty, Panaitolikos prevailed in the "Panthessaliko" of Volos.

There was no winner in today's other match, that of PAS Giannina against Atromitos Athens.
