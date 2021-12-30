Papadiamantis' Christmas

short stories

Source: Screen Grab/Facebook

Alexandros Papadiamantis has written some of the most loved Christmas stories. But how did he spend Christmas Day?

Kostas Varnalis, a well-known figure in Greek literature, imagines how might A. Papadiamantis had celebrated Christmas.

Produced and narrated by Dina Gerolymou.

