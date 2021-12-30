Papadiamantis' Christmas

Papadiamantis' ChristmasPlay10:59 Source: Screen Grab/FacebookGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.86MB) Alexandros Papadiamantis has written some of the most loved Christmas stories. But how did he spend Christmas Day?Kostas Varnalis, a well-known figure in Greek literature, imagines how might A. Papadiamantis had celebrated Christmas.Produced and narrated by Dina Gerolymou.ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23