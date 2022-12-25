SBS Greek

Paphos bishop Georgios elected new Archbishop of Cyprus

Ο νεοεκλεγέντας Αρχιεπίσκοπος αναφέρθηκε στους αγώνες των προκατόχων του να παραμείνει η Κύπρος ελληνική και χριστιανική Credit: Twitter

Published 25 December 2022 at 2:57pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

Paphos bishop Georgios is officially the new Primate of the Church of Cyprus, stressing that he will try not to appear inferior to his predecessors.

Main Points
  • He received eleven out of sixteen votes
  • On 8 January the enthronement ceremony
  • Message of unity for the good of the Church
Paphos bishop Georgios was elected Archbishop of New Justinian and All Cyprus.

The Paphos Metropolitan received 11 votes and is expected to be enthroned as the 76th Archbishop.

The election took place at the cathedral next to the archbishopric, after a Holy Mass had been held, officiated by the bishop who ranked last among all bishops in the running for the position of prelate who did not make it into the triumvirate, from which the new archbishop was chosen.
