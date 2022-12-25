Paphos bishop Georgios elected new Archbishop of Cyprus

Main Points
- He received eleven out of sixteen votes
- On 8 January the enthronement ceremony
- Message of unity for the good of the Church
Paphos bishop Georgios was elected Archbishop of New Justinian and All Cyprus.
The Paphos Metropolitan received 11 votes and is expected to be enthroned as the 76th Archbishop.
The election took place at the cathedral next to the archbishopric, after a Holy Mass had been held, officiated by the bishop who ranked last among all bishops in the running for the position of prelate who did not make it into the triumvirate, from which the new archbishop was chosen.