Pensioners could work more hours and increase their income

The Federal Government's announcement to increase hours of paid work before the pension received by beneficiaries is affected concerns two categories of Australians:



1) Age pensioners and



2) Recipients of veteran pension





What exactly was announced





Pensioners, apart from the pension, can also have income from their own work, from some employment. It cannot exceed $480 dollars a fortnight which amounts to about twelve and a half thousand a year. Now they will be able to increase this income by 4 thousand dollars a year — that is to say sixteen and a half thousand per year before the amount of pension they receive is affected; in other words, they will be able to earn up to $633 a fortnight without risking a reduction in their pension.





Foreign students also among the winners





Foreign students in Australia are among the winners of the measures resulting from the two-day jobs and skills summit as their stay in Australia after studying to work increases.



