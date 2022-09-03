Pensioners could work more hours and increase their income

Pensioners

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Old age pensioners now have the opportunity to increase their income from paid work by four thousand dollars a year without affecting the amount of pension they receive.

The Federal Government's announcement to increase hours of paid work before the pension received by beneficiaries is affected concerns two categories of Australians:
1) Age pensioners and
2) Recipients of veteran pension

What exactly was announced

Pensioners, apart from the pension, can also have income from their own work, from some employment. It cannot exceed $480 dollars a fortnight which amounts to about twelve and a half thousand a year. Now they will be able to increase this income by 4 thousand dollars a year — that is to say sixteen and a half thousand per year before the amount of pension they receive is affected; in other words, they will be able to earn up to $633 a fortnight without risking a reduction in their pension.

Foreign students also among the winners

Foreign students in Australia are among the winners of the measures resulting from the two-day jobs and skills summit as their stay in Australia after studying to work increases.

However, it refers specifically to students who obtain a degree in areas with recorded staff shortages such as the elderly care sector.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government