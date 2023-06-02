People With Jobs Caught Up In Surge Of Homelessness

KEY POINTS As of April, only 16 per cent of rental dwellings can be let out for under $400 a week.

at the current rate of investment in social housing, it would take 80 years to ensure there is a home for everyone

Kerry's new home is a tent at a park in Sydney's inner west.





A victim of domestic violence and a violent experience in temporary housing, she turned to this park for security.





"I didn't leave my job, I was with my partner and I was doing admin for him. So it was a horrible break-up and it happened very quickly. So I lost my home, my partner and my job, and my safety, and a lot of things. It just wasn't in my hands."





Kerry works as a part-time jeweller, but at night time is forced to return to her park sanctuary - and she's not alone.





Mission Australia are now helping 23,000 people since 2020 - a 26 per cent jump over three years.





They say a worrying new trend is full-time working people whose incomes no longer cover their accommodation.





Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister says there needs to be a stronger commitment by governments, businesses and community organisations to address the severe shortage in social and affordable housing.





A new rental report by PropTrack has revealed the number of listings costing less than $400 a week has nearly halved across Australia in the past year.





As of April, a record low of only 16 per cent of rental dwellings in the country can be let out for under $400 a week.





Homelessness New South Wales CEO Trina Jones says half of those seeking support across the state couldn't have their needs met.





She says it's the highest turn-away rate in the country.





"I've been all over the state speaking to families living in tents, sending children to school, from caravan parks, from tents and older people sleeping in their cars. We have apprentices that can't find a place to live, teachers who are struggling to pay rent and we have vulnerable people being left behind."





Ms Jones at the current rate of investment in social housing, it would take 80 years to ensure there is a home for everyone on their list.





For people like Kerry that's too little, too late. She's calling for emergency solutions for those in desperate need of shelter.



