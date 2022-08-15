Perth's Greek language school students celebrated a special day!Play05:40St. Andrew's Grammar School students. Source: Costas DemetriadesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.4MB) A special church ceremony took place in Western Australia's Perth.St Andrews Grammar School. Source: Costas DemetriadesSt Andrews Grammar School students. Source: Costas DemetriadesΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗGreek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at a church in LyonREAD MOREAnnastacia Palaszczuk chalks historic Queensland election win up to her coronavirus responseShareLatest podcast episodesAt the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in VictoriaReferendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories'X' ditches political lie detectorKyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"