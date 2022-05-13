'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on! What are the three major steps?

Professor Joseph Lo Bianco.

Professor Joseph Lo Bianco. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on! What are the three major steps? Professor Joseph Lo Bianco on SBS Greek.

LISTEN TO
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on! What are the three major steps? image

Αναβίωση της Ελληνικής γλώσσας! Σε εφαρμογή το πρόγραμμα «Φάρος»

SBS Greek

13/05/202221:49
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on.
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on.
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Anita Kolaitis: President of Modern Greek Teachears' Association of Victoria (MGTAV) and a key member of Pharos Working Party.
Anita Kolaitis: President of Modern Greek Teachears' Association of Victoria (MGTAV) and a key member of Pharos Working Party. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Nick Bisley is the Dean and Head of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations.
Nick Bisley is the Dean and Head of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on.
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Joseph Lo Bianco is Professor of Language and Literacy Educationat the Melbourne Graduate School of Education, University of Melbourne.
Joseph Lo Bianco is Professor of Language and Literacy Educationat the Melbourne Graduate School of Education, University of Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Βρείτε εδώ όλα τα podcast του Παιδικού Θεάτρου

Kids' Radio Theatre

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Visas and Migration: GCM's special event for newly arrived Greeks in Australia

'What are you asking from the next Federal Government?' Community leaders and politicians in an SBS Radio election event

Five Melbourne's Greek Community hubs to be restored, Liberals promised

Melbourne Greeks will get a new Greek Cultural Precinct, Labors promised

'We brought to Melbourne, a piece of the Greek heart'

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government