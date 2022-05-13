'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on! What are the three major steps?

LISTEN TO
Αναβίωση της Ελληνικής γλώσσας! Σε εφαρμογή το πρόγραμμα «Φάρος»
SBS Greek
13/05/202221:49
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Anita Kolaitis: President of Modern Greek Teachears' Association of Victoria (MGTAV) and a key member of Pharos Working Party. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Nick Bisley is the Dean and Head of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
'Pharos': The Modern Greek Strategic Plan is on. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Joseph Lo Bianco is Professor of Language and Literacy Educationat the Melbourne Graduate School of Education, University of Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Βρείτε εδώ όλα τα podcast του Παιδικού Θεάτρου
Kids' Radio Theatre
'What are you asking from the next Federal Government?' Community leaders and politicians in an SBS Radio election event