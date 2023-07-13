Pontian piroski with potato

A traditional recipe from Pontus is proposed for today by chef Rafail Pateras in the context of the "World of Flavours" section.

We choose a traditional Pontian recipe for today's "The World of Flavours" section. Piroski is made with potato, although there are other delicious versions.

Pontian piroski with potato

Ingredients you will need:

For the dough:
600g of flour
1 sachet of dry yeast
1 to 2 cups warm water
1 ½ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon of lemon juice
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt

For the filling:
800-900g potatoes
2 medium onions, finely chopped
2-3 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
1/2 cup olive oil
Pepper
Oregano

Oil for frying
