We choose a traditional Pontian recipe for today's "The World of Flavours" section. Piroski is made with potato, although there are other delicious versions.
Pontian piroski with potato
Ingredients you will need:
For the dough:
600g of flour
1 sachet of dry yeast
1 to 2 cups warm water
1 ½ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon of lemon juice
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
For the filling:
800-900g potatoes
2 medium onions, finely chopped
2-3 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
1/2 cup olive oil
Pepper
Oregano
Oil for frying