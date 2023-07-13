We choose a traditional Pontian recipe for today's "The World of Flavours" section. Piroski is made with potato, although there are other delicious versions.



Pontian piroski with potato

Ingredients you will need:





For the dough:



600g of flour



1 sachet of dry yeast



1 to 2 cups warm water



1 ½ cup olive oil



1 teaspoon of lemon juice



½ cup sugar



1 teaspoon salt





For the filling:



800-900g potatoes



2 medium onions, finely chopped



2-3 tbsp parsley, finely chopped



1/2 cup olive oil



Pepper



Oregano



