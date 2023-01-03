SBS Greek

Possible risk of new health data leakage, experts say

Australians' health data needs stronger protections Source: Getty / JuSun

Τα δεδομένα υγείας των Αυστραλών χρειάζονται ισχυρότερη προστασία Source: iStockphoto / JuSun/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 3 January 2023 at 3:44pm
By Arianna Lucente, Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

Experts say more steps need to be taken to protect Australians' health data in the wake of the cyber attack on Medibank.

KEY POINTS
  • The health data of almost 10 million Australians was breached
  • 90% of Australians have a My Health Record profile
  • The government has increased the penalty for serious data breaches
Following the breach in Medibank's data that exposed the health details of 9.7 million Australians, cybersecurity and privacy experts are warning that health data remains a key target for hackers.

Around 40% of the Australian population was affected by the cyber attack on Medibank.

This has resulted in concern over another health database known as My Health Record.
