Possible risk of new health data leakage, experts say

KEY POINTS The health data of almost 10 million Australians was breached

90% of Australians have a My Health Record profile

The government has increased the penalty for serious data breaches

Following the breach in Medibank's data that exposed the health details of 9.7 million Australians, cybersecurity and privacy experts are warning that health data remains a key target for hackers.





Around 40% of the Australian population was affected by the cyber attack on Medibank.



