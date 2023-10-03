Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Source: AAP

The latest poll showed the 'yes' is gaining ground as pre polling started yesterday (2/10) in Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory and today in NSW, Queensland, South Australia and the Capital Territory.

Polling stations have opened to allow those who wish to vote before Saturday, October 14, the day of the referendum — a referendum that will amend the constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the First Nations of Australia.

The two sides continue their campaigns — each seeking to persuade voters to back “yes” or “no”.

For weeks, polls have shown that “no” prevails and that voters are not convinced that constitutional recognition of aborigines and Torres Straight Islanders as the country
s First Nations is a good idea.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains optimistic that “yes” will prevail.

Speaking to the ABC from Hobart, the town he visited yesterday to promote the “yes” vote, he said he was confident his “yes” side could win the referendum.

The “no” side, which is continuing its campaign, has appeared cautious. The latest Guardian Essential poll showed “yes” is gaining ground for the first time in months to 43% — a two point increase over the past fortnight.
“No” continues to lead and stands at 49% - a drop of two points.

Leaders of the 'no' campaign including Warren Mundine and Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price attended an event in Perth yesterday.

Warren Mundine, speaking to the assembled crowd, said the “no” side should not be complaicant; Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price was speaking at the same event. She argued that the referendum was dividing Australians and spoke of racial segregation.
A. Albanese said about the Voice to Parliament that indigenous people want to be heard and that outcomes are always better if the voice of those affected is heard.


