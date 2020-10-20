Prosecutor recommends suspended sentences for Golden Dawn

Golden Dawn trial

A view of the court during a session on the sentencing for the Golden Dawn trial in Athens, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Prosecutor Adamantia Economou recommended that all former lawmakers of Greece’s extreme right Golden Dawn party who have been convicted and sentenced to prison for leading or participating in a criminal organisation should be allowed to remain free until their appeal has been heard.

This article is available only in Greek.

