Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia

Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia.

Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia. Source: Costas Demetriades

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia

LISTEN TO
Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia image

Ρεκόρ εγγραφών σε Ελληνικό σχολείο της Δυτικής Αυστραλίας

SBS Greek

06/03/202206:53
ΔΕΙΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Russians are bombarding Kyiv, Mariupol, Australians and Greeks rescued

A 60-year-old man confessed to the murder of the family of four in Andravida

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government