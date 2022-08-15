Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia.

Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western AustraliaPlay06:53Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western Australia. Source: Costas DemetriadesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.61MB) Record of new students enrolled in a Greek school in Western AustraliaLISTEN TOΡεκόρ εγγραφών σε Ελληνικό σχολείο της Δυτικής ΑυστραλίαςSBS Greek06/03/202206:53PlayΔΕΙΕ ΑΚΟΜΗRussians are bombarding Kyiv, Mariupol, Australians and Greeks rescuedA 60-year-old man confessed to the murder of the family of four in AndravidaShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government