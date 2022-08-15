Researchers find COVID immunity lasts longer than first thought

Associate Professor Menno van Zelm

Associate Professor Menno van Zelm Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian researchers are offering hope that COVID-19 vaccines will provide protection for longer from the virus, without the need for regular booster shots.

Studies of patients have shown cells in their bodies remember the coronavirus for at least eight months after infection and naturally trigger an immediate immune response.

As scientists worldwide analysed the workings of COVID-19, they found antibodies against the virus start to weaken in the first few months after infection, raising concerns that immunity might be quickly lost.

But immunologists in Australia have made a crucial discovery: specific cells in the body continue to memorise the virus and how to fight it. 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

floods and fires

At the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in Victoria

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

A man speaking on a stage

'X' ditches political lie detector

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"