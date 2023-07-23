Rhodes surrendered to the flames for the sixth day

Rhodes fires.jpg

Στις φλόγες το νησί των Ιπποτών Credit: Supplied/Facebook

The island of Rhodes remains in flames for the sixth day.

Evacuation of villages, houses and hotels abandoned to the flames and people rescued by sea in boats, puzzle the hell experienced by visitors and residents of Rhodes.

On the orders of the civil protection, the residents of Laerma, Lardos, Pylonas, Kalathos, Masari, Malona and Haraki, as well as Pefki and Lindos, two of the most touristic areas of the island, have been evacuated from their homes.

There are several scattered outbreaks of fire in the perimeter of the fire, in the centre and east of Rhodes.

Speaking to the SBS Greek, Rhodian journalist Despina Kouloubri referred to the dramatic situations the island is experiencing.
