One of the most popular Greek dishes of the summer is the saganaki prawns. What if you try them with plenty of feta cheese and a taste of ouzo?

Saganaki prawns with feta and ouzo

Ingredients you will need:

2 tablespoons olive oil





1 onion, finely chopped





2 cloves of garlic





1 cup of peppers





1/4 cup pitted olives





2 grated tomatoes





1 teaspoon sugar





1 shot of ouzo





100g feta cheese





Salt





Pepper





Oregano





2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley