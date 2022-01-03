Sakkari celebrates first win in Australia

Maria Sakkari in her match against Tamara Zidansek (SLO) during Day 1 of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, January 3, 2022.

Maria Sakkari in her match against Tamara Zidansek (SLO) during Day 1 of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, January 3, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Matt Turner

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Sakkari celebrates first win in Australia

LISTEN TO
Sakkari celebrates first win in Australia image

Με το δεξί... η Σάκκαρη!

SBS Greek

03/01/202205:48
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

After her best year so far, Maria Sakkari begins in Australia's Adelaide the 2022 tennis season

ATP Cup: Greek Team wins doubles game, loses both singles

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23