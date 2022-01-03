Sakkari celebrates first win in Australia

Sakkari celebrates first win in AustraliaPlay05:48Maria Sakkari in her match against Tamara Zidansek (SLO) during Day 1 of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, January 3, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Matt TurnerGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.63MB) Sakkari celebrates first win in AustraliaLISTEN TOΜε το δεξί... η Σάκκαρη!SBS Greek03/01/202205:48PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗAfter her best year so far, Maria Sakkari begins in Australia's Adelaide the 2022 tennis seasonATP Cup: Greek Team wins doubles game, loses both singlesShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23