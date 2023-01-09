SBS Greek

Scenes of chaos in Brazil as supporters of the former president stormed government buildings



APTOPIX Brazil Elections Protest

Διαδηλωτές, υποστηρικτές του πρώην προέδρου της Βραζιλίας Ζαΐρ Μπολσονάρου, εισβάλλουν στο κτίριο του Κογκρέσου στην πρωτεύουσα Μπραζίλια Source: AP / Eraldo Peres/AP/AAP Image

Published 9 January 2023 at 2:15pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scenes of chaos unfolded yesterday in Brazil's capital Brasilia, with thousands of supporters of the former president storming Congress and other government buildings, denouncing the result of the country's presidential election.

KEY POINTS
  • mob stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court
  • Rioters will be punished, President Lula da Silva assured
  • The Brazilian president received the support by Latin American leaders
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to identify and punish supporters of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the country's Supreme Court in Brasilia yesterday, Sunday.

Thousands of yellow-and-green-clad protesters wreaking havoc in the capital, capped months of tension after the most tense election in a generation.


Bolsonaro, who lost the October 30 vote to leftist da Silva - known as Lula - peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers.

The invasion poses an immediate problem for Lula, who was only inaugurated on 1 January and has pledged to unite a nation torn by Mr Bolsonaro's nationalist populism.

Television images showed protesters breaking into the Supreme Court and Congress, smashing furniture. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.
