Scenes of chaos in Brazil as supporters of the former president stormed government buildings

KEY POINTS
- mob stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court
- Rioters will be punished, President Lula da Silva assured
- The Brazilian president received the support by Latin American leaders
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to identify and punish supporters of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the country's Supreme Court in Brasilia yesterday, Sunday.
Thousands of yellow-and-green-clad protesters wreaking havoc in the capital, capped months of tension after the most tense election in a generation.
Bolsonaro, who lost the October 30 vote to leftist da Silva - known as Lula - peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers.
The invasion poses an immediate problem for Lula, who was only inaugurated on 1 January and has pledged to unite a nation torn by Mr Bolsonaro's nationalist populism.
Television images showed protesters breaking into the Supreme Court and Congress, smashing furniture. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.