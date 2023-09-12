Six people shot dead in gangland shooting near Athens

Six people, all of Turkish origin with French passports, died after a gangland shooting in Loutsa, yesterday afternoon, local time.





The unprecedented - for Greek times - bloody clash has shocked local residents, with 22 shots fired in total at the six victims.





The bloody incident took place in Arionos Street and strong police forces and the ambulance service were immediately dispatched to the scene.





According to authorities, the shooting could be linked with a dispute between organised criminal groups.



