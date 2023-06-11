Soaring energy costs for households and small businesses from next month

Two of the country's largest energy providers AGL and Origin Energy have announced upcoming price increases for households and small businesses.

The cost of keeping a home warm this winter is set to soar, with two major energy retailers confirming their bills will soon rise by hundreds of dollars a year.

AGL and Origin Energy have announced that they will pass on higher prices due to inflation and higher wholesale costs to their customers.

Price increases for households are expected to range from 21% to nearly 30%, as you mentioned earlier.

The changes will come into effect from 1 July in New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland and from 1 August in Victoria.
