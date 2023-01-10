Sonatal: an innovative music therapy approach for the health of pregnant women and foetuses

KEY POINTS What is the Sonatal method

How foetuses and mothers benefit

What is Intoning and how it works

Using the power of music and the mother's voice, a new innovative method called Sonatal, aims to prepare the woman for childbirth and to raise a healthy child.





According to studies, the foetus is able to perceive its mother's voice as early as the 17th week of pregnancy, which is one of the most important factors in the process of optimising the foetus' prenatal development.





More about this new method, which pregnant women in Greece have begun to trust in, is reported in an interview with the SBS Greek, by music educator and music therapist, Evdoxia Davora.





Ms Davora first refers to the importance of this method.





"The Sonatal method is the music-therapeutic approach to another problem of the modern lifestyle. Despite the technological development, the data, the different stimuli that we as parents constantly give to our children, studies show an increase in morbidity rates in young children. According to sources from recognised research centres, deviations in the health of newborns are linked to the period of pregnancy and childbirth, which in turn are determined by the quality of life of pregnant women. Consequently, paediatricians are seeking new methods for the early prevention of childhood diseases, even from the prenatal period. So it is the modern approach concerning the part of preventive medicine," she said.





At the same time he explains how the Sonatal method works.





"The method allows the control of the vital functions of the single organism consisting of the mother and the foetus. The dynamics of the mother is one of the most important factors in the process of optimising the prenatal development of the fetus, as well as the education of the newborn in the first months of life," she said.



