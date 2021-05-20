South Melbourne leading the way in setting up a football tournament for blind people

A partnership between Australian Blind Football and Paralympics Australia will bring together the best blind footballers from around the country four times a year for national training camps. The camps, based in Melbourne, will feature players from four clubs, the largest of which is locals South Melbourne FC.





“Our aim is to offer the most diverse and inclusive All Abilities Football program in Australia. Our program embraces footballers of any age, any gender, any culture and any ability. The announcement of the National Para 5s Series will enable our blind footballers to play for and represent South Melbourne on the national stage” Papastergiadis said. O Βασίλης Παπαστεργιάδης (δεξιά) παρακολουθεί τον φιλικό αγώνα ανάμεσα στην Ελλάδα Μελβούρνης και την Ολύμπικ FC Source: Supplied In addition of South Melbourne, part of this initiative are Olympic FC, Adelaide Comets and Perth SC.



