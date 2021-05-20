South Melbourne leading the way in setting up a football tournament for blind people

South Melbourne

Ποδοσφαριστές της ομάδας τυφλών της Ελλάδας Μελβούρνης Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

South Melbourne is leading the initiative for the establishment of a football tournament for the blind, from which the team that will represent Australia in the 2024 Paralympic Games will emerge.

A partnership between Australian Blind Football and Paralympics Australia will bring together the best blind footballers from around the country four times a year for national training camps. The camps, based in Melbourne, will feature players from four clubs, the largest of which is locals South Melbourne FC.

“Our aim is to offer the most diverse and inclusive All Abilities Football program in Australia. Our program embraces footballers of any age, any gender, any culture and any ability. The announcement of the National Para 5s Series will enable our blind footballers to play for and represent South Melbourne on the national stage” Papastergiadis said.
South Melbourne
O Βασίλης Παπαστεργιάδης (δεξιά) παρακολουθεί τον φιλικό αγώνα ανάμεσα στην Ελλάδα Μελβούρνης και την Ολύμπικ FC Source: Supplied
In addition of South Melbourne, part of this initiative are Olympic FC, Adelaide Comets and Perth SC.

The program is the result of a partnership between Australian Blind Football and Paralympics Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Sunday News Bulletin 15.10.23

News in Greek

News Release, 14.10.24

Elizabeth Exintaris.jpg

The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris

climater change

The majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency