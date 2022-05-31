Starch, the valuable carbohydrate and source of food energy for human beings

Starch, the valuable carbohydrate and source of food energy for human beingsPlay04:39Pasta and Rice. Source: UnsplashGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.26MB) Starch, the valuable carbohydrate and source of food energy for human beingsLISTEN TOΠοιο άμυλο θεωρείται θαυματουργό;SBS Greek31/05/202204:39PlayΑκούστε ΕΔΩ τα podcasts της Υγιεινής Διατροφής Source: UnsplashShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government