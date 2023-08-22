Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in other

Phil Durst recalls having to scratch his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwasher squirted into his eye, causing what he says was the most indescribable pain he has ever felt.





The 51-year-old man from the U-S state of Alabama suffers from limbic stem cell deficiency, a corneal disorder that can occur after chemical burns and other eye injuries





In his case, it was a work accident in 2017 that burnt his left eye and took away his vision, leaving him unable to tolerate light and causing four to five headaches a day.



