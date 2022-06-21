Stiller to Zelenskyy: "You are my hero!"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Hollywood actor and Goodwill Ambassador for Refugees (UNHCR) Ben Stiller.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Hollywood actor and Goodwill Ambassador for Refugees (UNHCR) Ben Stiller. Source: AAP Image/Handout Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via ABACAPRESS.COM

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Actor Ben Stiller, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador, visited Ukraine and told him during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy that "you are my Hero". This week is crucial for Ukraine's future, as the European Council will consider the country's accession to the European Union.

This podcast is available in Greek. For more in English visit SBS News.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Greek-Australians in Putin's "Black List"

Refugee Week: What is it and why is this year's 'Healing' theme vital?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government