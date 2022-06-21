This podcast is available in Greek. For more in English visit SBS News.
Stiller to Zelenskyy: "You are my hero!"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Hollywood actor and Goodwill Ambassador for Refugees (UNHCR) Ben Stiller. Source: AAP Image/Handout Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via ABACAPRESS.COM
Actor Ben Stiller, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador, visited Ukraine and told him during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy that "you are my Hero". This week is crucial for Ukraine's future, as the European Council will consider the country's accession to the European Union.
